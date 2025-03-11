By Karen Lema Philippines on edge at prospect of arrest of ex-President Duterte over drug war

MANILA, - The Philippines is on edge over reports that the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant for former President Rodrigo Duterte over his "war on drugs", a controversial policy that killed thousands of Filipinos when he was in office.

Duterte, who has said he is ready to be arrested, is due to return to the Philippines on Tuesday by plane from Hong Kong. He said on Monday in Hong Kong that he was ready to be arrested if the ICC issued a warrant.

However, the Philippines had so far not received an official communication from Interpol on an arrest warrant from the ICC, according to the government of Duterte's successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

A post on X from GMA News on Tuesday showed the head of the Philippine National Police and an Interpol representative at Manila's international airport.

Duterte's "war on drugs" was a signature policy after he swept to power in 2016 after vitriolic, crime-busting campaign vows to kill narcotics dealers.

Human rights groups claim that Philippine police and vigilantes under their direction murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale on Duterte's watch, allegations that authorities have denied.

The ICC has said it would pursue an investigation of suspected crimes against humanity.

While Duterte subsequently withdrew the Philippines from the ICC, the government under new leader Marcos has indicated Duterte could be handed over.

"Our law enforcers are ready to follow what law dictates, if the warrant of arrest needs to be served because of a request from Interpol," Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters on Monday.

