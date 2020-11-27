e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Philippines secures 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Philippines secures 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

The supply, to be paid for by the private sector, will inoculate just over 1 million Filipinos as the British drugmaker’s vaccine requires two doses, as per a government business adviser.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Manila
AstraZeneca is one of five vaccine makers that have applied to hold late-stage trials in the Philippines and the supply deal comes amid questions over the results of one such study elsewhere.
AstraZeneca is one of five vaccine makers that have applied to hold late-stage trials in the Philippines and the supply deal comes amid questions over the results of one such study elsewhere. (AP )
         

The Philippines will get 2.6 million shots of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the country’s first supply deal for a coronavirus vaccine, senior officials said on Friday.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

This supply, to be paid for by the private sector, will inoculate just over 1 million Filipinos as the British drugmaker’s vaccine requires two doses, said Jose Concepcion, a government business adviser representing the private sector.

Carlito Galvez, a top coronavirus task force official, said authorities were also discussing with AstraZeneca a possible 1 million more doses.

Those agreed on Friday would cover about 1% of the Philippines’ 108 million population, two-third of which the government hopes to inoculate. It is seeking 20-50 million doses from China’s Sinovac and US firm Pfizer among others.

AstraZeneca is one of five vaccine makers that have applied to hold late-stage trials in the Philippines and the supply deal comes amid questions over the results of one such study elsewhere.

Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing it was 90% effective.

“We want an end to this nightmare. We are willing to take this risk,” Concepcion said, stressing the urgent need to reopen the economy further.

“The private sector is desperate.”

Also Read | Covid-19 vaccine update: PM Modi to visit vaccine development centres, AstraZeneca eyes second global trial

The Philippines’ $370 billion economy, among Asia’s fastest growing before the pandemic, fell deeper into recession in the third quarter as broad curbs aimed at quelling some of the region’s highest infection rates limited economic activity.

The private sector contingent, which includes industry groups and firms owned by tycoons collectively worth tens of billions of dollars, will donate half of the 2.6 million doses to the government, and administer the rest to their own employees, Concepcion said. The shipment is expected in May.

Nearby Thailand has also agreed a deal with AstraZeneca.

tags
top news
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In