Phones, ‘Trump I-IV’ doc: What FBI seized from Trump critic John Bolton in Espionage Act probe

Donald Trump's former adviser-turned-critic, John Bolton, is reportedly under scanner for “potential” unauthorised retention or removal of classified information, a probe that led to an FBI search at his residence last month. FBI agents carry boxes outside the home of the former White House national security adviser John Bolton as it is searched in August this year (REUTERS)

The search warrant application cites Espionage Act among the two possible violations, Reuters reported, citing court documents over the federal investigation made public on Thursday.

Items seized during FBI search

On August 25, the federal bureau of investigation (FBI) conducted searches at the residence of John Bolton, a raid that was linked to the probe over the possible retention or removal of classified information without permission. The Espionage Act makes sharing or collecting US national defence information without authorisation a crime.

Another court document, cited in the Reuters report, revealed that the items seized from John Bolton's Maryland house from the August 25 search included two cell phones, documents in folders labeled "Trump I-IV" and a binder labeled "statements and reflections to Allied Strikes."

The court documents were unsealed by a federal judge after several news portals asked a court to release information relevant to the search, citing the public's interest.

"The materials taken from Amb. Bolton’s home are the ordinary records of a 40-year career serving this country," the Reuters report quoted Bolton's lawyer Abbe Lowell as saying in a statement.

"Any thorough review will show nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Amb. Bolton,” Lowell added.

An investigation does not necessarily lead to criminal charges.

In a now-dismissed case, US President Donald Trump also once faced charges under the Espionage Act. The case was brought during his years out of office over alleged mishandling of classified information.

John Bolton was the US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and also served as the White House national security adviser during Trump's first term in office – between 2017 and 2021. John Bolton later turned as a Trump critique, calling him unfit for the presidency last year.

The search at his residence comes amid justice department cracking down on several critics of the Donald Trump administration in lines with his 2024 presidential campaign vows of seeking retribution against his perceived adversaries.

While the justice department agrees to release information linked to the search at Bolton's house, it did not unseal document that lay out the evidence gathered against him that was used to persuade a US magistrate judge to give a go-ahead on the action.

Prosecutors said releasing that information could compromise an ongoing investigation and jeopardise US national security.