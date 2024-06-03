 Pilot killed during air show collision in Portugal: Crash captured on camera | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pilot killed during air show collision in Portugal: Crash captured on camera

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 01:27 PM IST

The PAF, responsible for the event held at an air base in Beja, confirmed that the incident occurred during a performance by the YAK STARS aerobatic patrol.

One pilot was killed and another pilot injured when two small planes collided midair during an air show in Portugal on Sunday, news agency AFP reported, citing the Portuguese Air Force (PAF).

A video captured by a spectator and posted on social media depicted the formation of six planes in flight. (X/@fl360aero)
A video captured by a spectator and posted on social media depicted the formation of six planes in flight. (X/@fl360aero)

“The air force regrets to announce that at 4:05 pm (1505 GMT), at the Beja Air Show, two planes were the victim of an accident during an aerial demonstration involving six aircraft,” the PAF statement said, as reported by the news agency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The pilot who died in the accident was a Spanish national. An air force spokeswoman, cited by AFP, said that the deceased was the pilot of one of the aircraft involved in the collision. Additionally, a pilot of Portuguese nationality sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention before being transported to Beja Hospital, as per the air force's statement.

Also Read | Ebrahim Raisi’s death: Political shifts in Iran and beyond

The PAF, responsible for the event held at an air base in Beja, located 180 km (110 miles) south of Lisbon, confirmed that the incident occurred during a performance by the YAK STARS aerobatic patrol. The aircraft involved in the collision was specified as a Yakovlev Yak-52, a Soviet-designed aerobatic training model.

Crash caught on camera

AFP reported that a video captured by a spectator and posted on social media depicted the formation of six planes in flight. One plane ascends, seemingly making contact with another before crashing to the ground in a cloud of smoke. The video was shared by @fl360aero, an aviation news handle on X.

Also Read | Russian military plane crashes in Ivonovo, all 15 passengers killed: Report

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said, “It was meant to be a moment of leisure and shared enjoyment. It turned into a moment of pain.”

The country's Defence Minister, Nuno Melo, described it as a “tragic accident” and informed reporters that an investigation would be launched “to determine the exact cause” of the collision.

The Air Force said that one of the planes involved in the accident crashed outside the airbase's perimeter, while the second managed to land safely on the airport tarmac. The Air Force stated that no spectators were harmed.

According to the Beja Air Show's website, the "Yak Stars" participated alongside approximately 30 other European aerobatic groups, with organisers touting them as the largest civil aerobatics group in southern Europe.

Following the incident, the PAF called off Portugal's largest air festival, the Beja AirShow. The air force announced that the event's organisers at Beja airport had suspended the two-day affair, which commenced on Saturday. They extended their “deepest condolences” to the deceased pilot's family.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Pilot killed during air show collision in Portugal: Crash captured on camera
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On