Russian military plane crashes in Ivonovo, all 15 passengers killed: Report
Reportedly, the plane carried eight crew members and seven passengers.
A Russian defence ministry cargo plane, with 15 people onboard, crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday, local media reported. The incident took place shortly after the aircraft - Ilyushin Il-76 - took off from an air base in western Russia. According to the Russian defence minister, an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash.
According to Russian online media, there are no survivors, reported Reuters.
A video posted by the Moscow Times shows the plane on fire - just moments before it crashed. Another purported video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the plane with one engine on fire heading downwards and a dark plume of smoke can be seen rising as the aircraft crashed.
Further details are awaited.
In January, a similar Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region near the Russia-Ukraine border, killing all 65 passengers onboard. Shortly after the incident, Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down the plane and claimed that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board as they headed for a prisoner swap.