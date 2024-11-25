Menu Explore
Plane crashes into two-storey home in Lithuania after making a wrong turn

AP |
Nov 25, 2024 12:31 PM IST

A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital

A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital, killing at least one person.

Lithuanian law enforcement officers work at the crash site of a cargo plane near the Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius.(AFP)
Lithuanian law enforcement officers work at the crash site of a cargo plane near the Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius.(AFP)

Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, quoting an emergency official, said two people had been taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead. LRT said the aircraft smashed into a two-storey home near Vilnius International Airport.

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a DHL cargo plane arriving from Leipzig, Germany. It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site.

Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24, analyzed by The Associated Press, showed the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing a little more than 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) short of the runway.

Authorities did not immediately offer a cause for the crash, which happened just before 5:30 a.m local time. Weather at the airport was around freezing temperature, with clouds before sunrise and winds around 30 kph (18 mph).

DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, did not immediately return a call for comment.

The DHL aircraft was operated by Swiftair, a Madrid-based contractor. The carrier could not be immediately reached.

The Boeing 737 was 31 years old, which is considered by experts to be an older airframe, though that’s not unusual for cargo flights.

 

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
