Kamala Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'
A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.
“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.
The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.
Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that it was technical issue with the original plane and there were “no major safety concerns.”
