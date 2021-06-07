Home / World News / Kamala Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'
United States Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Senkowski escorts Vice President Kamala Harris after she deplaned Air Force Two when a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP)
Kamala Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'

The plane, which was taking US vice president Kamala Harris on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico, return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after its departure.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:29 AM IST

A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that it was technical issue with the original plane and there were “no major safety concerns.”

kamala harris
