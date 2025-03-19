New Delhi, The Philippines is looking at the possibility of procuring more missile systems and other military platforms from India, General Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Philippines, said on Wednesday, emphasising his country's commitment to deepening its defence partnership with New Delhi amid growing competition from China in the Indo-Pacific region. Plans to procure more missile system, platforms from India: Top Philippines General

In an interview with PTI Videos, Gen Brawner expressed satisfaction with the Philippines’ existing stock of BrahMos missile systems, acquired from India, and emphasised their strategic value.

“We’re looking at the possibility of procuring more missile systems and other platforms from India,” he said. “We already have the BrahMos systems. We’re happy with them. We’re still waiting for the delivery of more components, but so far, they’re creating a very good deterrent effect in the South China Sea.”

The BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile renowned for its speed and precision, has become a linchpin in the Philippines’ efforts to bolster its maritime defences, particularly in the contested South China Sea.

Military cooperation between India and the Philippines has been steadily advancing, with years of student exchanges laying the groundwork for broader collaboration. “We have had this relationship for several years,” Gen Brawner said.

“Now we’re trying to establish better relations by perhaps doing more exchanges, intelligence exchanges,” the General, who participated at the Raisina Dialogue, said.

He highlighted the geopolitical importance of both nations, stating that their strategic locations make cooperation vital for the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to its focus on procuring more from India, the Philippines is exploring partnerships with Ukraine to modernise its forces.

Gen Brawner revealed interest in collaborating with Ukraine to develop the country’s drone and counter-drone capabilities, citing Ukraine’s robust industry forged amid its conflict with Russia.

“We’re learning a lot from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia,” he said, signalling a multi-pronged approach to enhancing national defence.

In April 2024, India supplied the Philippines with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as part of a USD375 million agreement inked in 2022, representing the inaugural export of the missile developed through a collaboration between India and Russia.

