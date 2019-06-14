SCO Summit 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi to meet Iran president Hassan Rouhani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today and hold bilateral meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. PM Modi yesterday met Chinese president Xi Jinping and said that Pakistan is yet to take “concrete action” on India’s concerns and create an atmosphere free of terrorism, which is necessary to facilitate any possible engagement between the two sides.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet president Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and president Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia today.

Follow live updates here:

10:28 am IST Joint photographs with heads of states of SCO member countries Standing for peace, development and connectivity in the region. PM @narendramodi along with Heads of State of the SCO member countries at the #SCOSummit2019 in Bishkek: MEA Standing for peace, development and connectivity in the region.



PM @narendramodi along with Heads of State of the SCO member countries at the #SCOSummit2019 in Bishkek. @IndiaInKyrgyz @IndEmbMoscow @EOIBeijing @indembastana @IndEmbDushanbe @amb_tashkent pic.twitter.com/DQ5oRHRDKy — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019





10:26 am IST India and China don’t pose threats to each other: Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday that India and China “do not pose threats” to each other as he expressed Beijing’s willingness to join New Delhi in pushing forward a closer development partnership between the two sides. Read More| India, China do not pose ‘threats’ to each other: Xi Jinping tells PM Modi





10:14 am IST Kyrgyzstan president Sooronbay Jeenbekov welcomes PM Modi President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning: MEA. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning. #SCOSummit2019 #IndiaInSCO @IndiaInKyrgy pic.twitter.com/HK4pf12ViR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019





10:07 am IST Leaders of SCO member states arrive for joint photograph at the summit in Bishkek Leaders of SCO member states arrive for joint photograph at the summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. #WATCH Leaders of SCO member states arrive for joint photograph at the summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/WAbA5Q6dCL — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019





10:06 am IST PM Modi with leaders of member state at SCO summit Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the SCO summit in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the SCO summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/xe7FMj3qn8 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019





10:03 am IST PM Modi will meet presidents of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Mongolia and Iran Following meeting with President of Kazakhstan, PM Modi is scheduled to meet the presidents of Belarus, Mongolia and Iran. He will hold a restricted format meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia. Later in the day, he will hold a bilateral meet with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.





9:54 am IST PM Modi will arrive at Ala Archa Presidential Palace in Bishkek PM Modi will arrive at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace in Bishkek this morning, where the summit is taking place. The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Kassym Jormart of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the summit.



