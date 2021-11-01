At COP26 event, PM Modi says adaptation key in climate change battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world would have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies and schemes to fight climate change.

Addressing a side event on ‘Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade’, convened by his counterpart from United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, Modi said climate adaptation did not get as much importance as mitigation in the international climate debate and it was an injustice to vulnerable countries.

Speaking about the need to include in the school syllabus the importance of living in harmony with nature as per traditional practices, Modi said just like in India, climate was a big challenge for agriculture sector for most developing countries. From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change, he added.

Addressing the event in Hindi, Modi said, "Many traditional communities have the knowledge of living in harmony with nature. In our adaptation policies, the traditional practices should be given importance. To ensure this knowledge reaches the next generation, it should be added to the school syllabus.”

“Climate is a huge challenge for the farmers of developing nations including India. Cropping pattern is changing, untimely rains, floods and continuous storms are destroying crops,” he added.

He said in India policies like tap water for all, Clean India Mission and clean cooking fuel for all have given adaptation benefits to the needy as well as improved their quality of life.

“We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies and schemes. In India, schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission and Ujjawala have not only given adaptation benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life,” the PM said in Hindi.

Modi is among more than 120 heads of states and governments who have reached Glasgow for the two-day summit at the start of the UN's COP26 conference, which organisers say is crucial for charting humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming.

Earlier in the day, the PM took to Twitter stating that he would elaborate on India’s vision and efforts to overcome climate change during his summit address.

