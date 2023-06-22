Joe Biden hails Indo-US partnership ‘among the most consequential’ | Top points

US president Joe Biden hailed the partnership with India as one of the most consequential in the world, emphasising its strength, closeness, and dynamism. Speaking alongside prime minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement on Thursday, President Biden said, "Together we are unlocking a shared future of unlimited potential." (Click here for PM Modi in US LIVE updates)

Key points from US president Joe Biden's joint presser with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden, right, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, at a news conference in the East Room of the White House during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modiwill announce a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during the state visit, senior US officials said. (Bloomberg)

1. US president said that they are doubling down on cooperation with India to secure semiconductor supply chains.

2. President Biden added that India and US are growing significant defence partnerships with more joint exercises, and more cooperation between defence industries.

3. Biden highlighted the partnership involves developing innovative approaches for diagnosing diseases like cancer and diabetes.

4. The US president pointed out that they are also working together on initiatives such as the international space centre and human spaceflight, including plans to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.

5. He said addressing the climate crisis and accelerating the global transition to clean energy are key areas of focus.

6. Joe Biden stressed collaboration in critical and emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence is a shared priority. The US president said both countries aim to ensure the responsible use of these technologies, preventing their misuse as tools of misinformation and oppression.

7. President Biden said that the economic relationship between both the countries is booming.

8. Trade between India and US has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in both countries, the US president said.

9. He added, one million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air Indian announced earlier this year

10. With PM Modi's visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina, said president Joe Biden.