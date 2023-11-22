close_game
PM Modi's 'human-centric approach' message for Brazil's G20 presidency

PM Modi's 'human-centric approach' message for Brazil's G20 presidency

ANI |
Nov 22, 2023 10:13 PM IST

The Prime Minister said India will extend its full support for the success of Brazil's G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that G20 will continue to move forward with a "human-centric approach" under Brazil's G20 Presidency and that members of the grouping will give priority to food security, health security and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 virtual summit in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 virtual summit in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (HT Photo)

In his closing remarks at the virtual G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed confidence that G20 will continue to work for the expectations of the Global South.

He extended his good wishes to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for G20 Presidency and said he is confident that "G20 will continue to move forward with a human-centric approach".

The Prime Minister said India will extend its full support for the success of Brazil's G20 Presidency.

He also said that G20 members will come together in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to pave the way forward for global peace and stability.

"We will continue to work for the expectations of Global South. We will give priority to food security, health security and sustainable development. Along with climate action, we will work towards just, easy and affordable climate finance," the Prime Minister said.

The virtual G20 Summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

At the closing session of the Leaders' Summit, PM Modi had suggested to the G20 leaders to reconvene virtually towards the end of India's G20 presidency period to take forward the guidance provided by the participating leaders in their interventions.

India assumed G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, and it will continue till November 30.

