PM Narendra Modi invites Saudi Crown Prince for key strategic talks in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks and co-chaired the second India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah on Tuesday. PM Modi invited Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi head a meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council held in Jeddah April 22, 2025.(AFP)

The two leaders reviewed the progress of the work under the SPC framework and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and the ongoing India-Saudi Arabia cooperation under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Mohammed bin Salman condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and expressed his condolences on the innocent lives lost in the attack. PM Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince vowed to combat terrorism tooth and nail.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "HRH Crown Prince strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam and offered deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost. The two leaders resolved to combat terrorism tooth and nail."

The two leaders reviewed the progress under the Council since their last meeting in September 2023 in New Delhi. The leaders noted with appreciation the intensification in bilateral engagement and the large number of high-level visits across various Ministries that have built trust and mutual understanding on both sides.

Also Read: US vice president Vance, PM Modi welcome ‘significant progress’ in trade pact talks under US tariffs shadow

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi and Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held extensive talks & co-chaired the 2nd India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah at the Royal Palace. HRH Crown Prince strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack & expressed his deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost."

"Discussions focused on exploring avenues across domains including defence, trade, investment, energy and people to people ties, to further deepen the multi-faceted India - Saudi Arabia bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest & the ongoing India - Saudi Arabia cooperation under the IMEEC initiative. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the work under the SPC framework & discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership. They welcomed the expansion of the SPC with the addition of two new Ministerial Committees - on Defence Cooperation & Tourism and Culture Cooperation," he added.

PM Modi thanked Mohammed bin Salman for the support and welfare extended to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. He also appreciated the support provided by the Saudi government for the Indian Hajj pilgrims.

MEA statement

In a statement, MEA stated, "The leaders welcomed the signing of 4 bilateral MoUs and agreements in the fields of Space, Health, Sports (Anti-Doping) and postal cooperation on the occasion of the visit. [List of Outcomes. Prime Minister invited His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council."

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the work of the two Ministerial Committees under the Council, namely: the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and its subcommittees, and the Committee on Economy and Investments and its Joint Working Groups.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Both leaders appreciated the progress in the discussions in the High-Level Task Force on Investment. They welcomed the understanding reached by the Task Force in multiple areas, which builds on the earlier commitment of Saudi Arabia to invest USD 100 billion in India across multiple sectors including energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, technology, fintech, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and health."

"In this context, they particularly welcomed the agreement to collaborate on establishing two oil refineries in India, as well as the progress achieved on taxation issues. Prime Minister proposed that to further strengthen economic ties both countries could work for connecting payment gateways and trade settlement in local currencies," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah for a State Visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He was received by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, at the Royal Palace in Jeddah and accorded a ceremonial welcome. It is PM Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia after the previous visits in 2016 and 2009.