Home / World News / PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urges people to protect votes from being rigged

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urges people to protect votes from being rigged

world Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
London
Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif urged voters not to let anyone in the way of democracy.(REUTERS)
         

Ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday urged the residents of the area to cast their votes for his party and guard their votes against being rigged.

Addressing the voters in a video message, Sharif insisted that the people of the region support the party’s democratic credentials in the region, reported Daily Pakistan.

Lambasting the opposition, he further urged voters not to let anyone in the way of democracy.

Sharif also lauded the Gilgit-Baltistan residents by saying he had seen passion during the PML-N rallies led by his daughter and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz with other leaders.

“Two years back, democracy in Pakistan was derailed and the sanctity of vote was desecrated, which resulted in the derailment of the country’s economy. People are well aware of all these painful realities. They have learnt a lesson and will not let anyone gamble with their future,” Daily Pakistan quoted the PML-N supremo.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly elections began here on Sunday, amid legal concerns and massive protest surrounding the ‘‘provisional provincial status’‘ of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Imran Khan government had earlier announced granting provisional province status to the region, provoking a backlash from the residents of the illegally occupied region.

