Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Poland finds debris of unidentified flying object near Belarus border as spate of similar incidents continues

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 11:29 am IST

Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck a southern Polish village in 2022.

Polish border guards reported the discovery of debris from an unidentified flying object in a village near the border with Belarus, police said late on Sunday, the latest in a series of similar incidents in the NATO-member state.

On Saturday, an object likely to be a smuggling drone fell in eastern Poland, a defence ministry spokesperson said.(Representational)
On Saturday, an object likely to be a smuggling drone fell in eastern Poland, a defence ministry spokesperson said.(Representational)

"Today, before 10:00 PM, the officer on duty at the Terespol police station received a report from Border Guard officers about the discovery of debris from an unidentified flying object near the Terespol border crossing in Polatycze," local police wrote on Facebook.

"We are securing the site of the discovery. No one was injured in the incident."

Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck a southern Polish village in 2022, killing two people, a few months into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, an object likely to be a smuggling drone fell in eastern Poland, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

In August, a drone crashed into a cornfield in eastern Poland, scorching crops and shattering windows in nearby homes. A prosecutor investigating the incident said at the time it appeared to have entered Poland from the direction of Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Military drones have also crashed in Romania and the Baltic states.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Poland finds debris of unidentified flying object near Belarus border as spate of similar incidents continues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On