Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Poland's first move amid reports of Russian drones, fighter jets and UAVs sparks concerns

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 07:22 am IST

Poland moved urgently after reports of Russian drones in the NATO country's airspace first emerged on Tuesday. 

Poland moved urgently after reports of Russian drones in the NATO country's airspace first emerged on Tuesday. Faytuks Network reported that a UAV flew past Novovolynsk towards the settlement of Zamosc. In one of its first steps, Warsaw said that the necessary procedures have been activated.

F-35 fighter aircrafts fly over the White House during Polish President Karol Nawrocki's visit in Washington, DC(AFP)
"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command of the Polish armed forces said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures,” the statement added, further noting that the Polish army is “fully prepared for immediate response.”

Warsaw International Airport closed

In a concerning update, officials said that the Warsaw International Airport has been closed. CNN reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Airmen stating the Warsaw Chopin Airport had been closed because of "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Ukraine’s Air Force warned on Telegram that Russian drones were moving westward and posed a threat to the Polish city of Zamosc. That message was later deleted, the agency further added.

"Drones in Poland, heading west, toward the city of Zamosc!" the message reportedly read.

It remains unclear how many drones may have crossed into Polish airspace. However, local Ukrainian outlets reported that at least one was spotted traveling in the direction of Rzeszow, a key hub in western Poland.

As of 0000 GMT, most of Ukraine, including western regions of Volyn and Lviv, which border Poland, were under air raid alerts for several hours, Reuters added, citing Ukraine's air force data.

