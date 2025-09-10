‘What’s happening in Poland': Reports of Russian drones, fighter jets in Rzeszow spark concerns

Poland scrambled military resources on Tuesday after reports that Russian drones may have violated its airspace, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram message. The NATO country’s operational command, meanwhile, announced that both Polish and allied aircraft were dispatched, while ground-based air defenses and radar systems were placed on maximum alert to safeguard the skies. Reports of Russian drones in Poland caused concerns on Tuesday(Unsplash)

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," Poland's operational command said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Russia hits Ukraine with 805 drones, 13 missiles; Trump calls strike a ‘waste of humanity’ | 10 points

The report further added that Ukraine’s Air Force posted on Telegram that Russian drones were moving westward and posed a threat to the Polish border city of Zamosc. Local Ukrainian outlets also reported that at least one drone appeared to be heading toward Rzeszow, another city in southeastern Poland.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many drones may have crossed into Polish territory, and Reuters noted it could not independently verify the claims.

Read More: US ready to take ‘strong’ action on Russia: Treasury secretary Scott Bessent

Meanwhile, FlightRadar map showed a T-059 hovering above Rzeszow. “Poland is currently on high alert after Ukraine reported that Russian drones violated its airspace during overnight strikes. In response, the United States has scrambled F-35 fighter jets, which are now patrolling Polish skies to monitor and deter further incursions,” one person wrote on social media, along with a screenshot of an air map.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Poland will shut down all crossings with Belarus, including rail routes, starting Thursday at midnight. He said the maneuvers, staged near the Polish border, represent “very aggressive” military doctrine and demand immediate defensive action.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski noted the closure would remain in effect until Warsaw is certain there is “no more threat to Polish citizens.” Neighboring NATO allies Lithuania and Latvia have also heightened border protections as the drills approach.