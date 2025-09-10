Poland-Russia conflict live updates: Four airports shut as Ukraine warns of Russian drones inside airspace

Poland-Russia conflict LIVE: Poland shut four airports, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, after Ukraine warned early on Wednesday that Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace and were heading toward the city of Zamosc. “Drones in Poland, heading west, toward the city of Zamosc!” the air force said on Telegram....Read More

The Polish armed forces confirmed that fighter jets and defence systems had been activated to protect national airspace after Russia launched attacks on Ukraine’s western regions near the Polish border.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” the operational command said on X.

According to Reuters, it could not independently verify the reports of drones, and Warsaw has not officially confirmed the drone intrusion.

Airports shut down

Four airports in Poland, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, were closed Tuesday night due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” according to notices posted by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The other affected airports are Rzeszów–Jasionka, Warsaw Modlin, and Lublin.

Concerns of wider Russia invasion

Just a day earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki had warned that Russia could attempt further invasions, saying, “We do not trust Vladimir Putin’s good intentions.” The comments were made at a press conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to AFP.

“While waiting, of course, for a long-term peace, permanent peace, which is necessary to our regions, we believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries,” Nawrocki added. “That is exactly why we are developing our armed forces, we are developing our partnership and our allied relations.”

Meanwhile, the Finnish President said he had been in regular contact with US President Donald Trump as European leaders pressed for a stronger stance against Moscow.

Both Poland and Finland, NATO members bordering Russia, have raised concerns since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced similar fears on Monday, warning that Putin’s “imperialist plan wouldn’t end with the conquest of Ukraine.”

Last week, Trump hosted Nawrocki at the White House and pledged additional American troops to Poland.

