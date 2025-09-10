Russian drones in Poland airspace, says Ukraine, US lawmaker claims 'act of war'

US Representative Joe Wilson on Wednesday alleged that Russia had attacked Poland, a NATO member, using Iranian-made Shahed drones, calling it “an act of war.” A Russian drone flies during drone and missile strikes in Kyiv on September 7, 2025, (Representative image/AFP)

The comments came as Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday morning claimed that Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace and were posing a threat to the city of Zamosc. The air force posted on Telegram, “drones in Poland, heading west, toward the city of Zamosc!,” reported news agency Reuters.

Just last week, US President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, where he pledged to strengthen the country’s defense and gave firm assurances of Poland’s security.

Accusing Moscow of escalating its aggression into NATO territory, Wilson wrote on X, “Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian Shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations.”

Wilson urged Trump to take immediate steps in response. “I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia,” he said.

The Republican congressman further warned that Moscow was escalating its aggression beyond Ukraine. “Putin is no longer content just losing in Ukraine while bombing mothers and babies, he is now directly testing our resolve in NATO territory. Putin stated that ‘Russia knows no borders.’ Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia about borders,” Wilson added.

Poland’s main airport shut after reports of Russian drones

Poland, meanwhile, activated its air and ground defences early Wednesday after reported Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s western border regions. The operational command of the Polish armed forces said on X: “Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness.”

Amid the heightened alert, four Polish airports were shut on Tuesday night, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, the country’s largest. Notices posted on the US Federal Aviation Administration’s website said the closures were due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security,” reported Reuters.

The other airports affected were Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport, and Lublin Airport.

Ukrainian media reported that several Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace. The news agency said it could not independently confirm the claims, and Polish authorities did not issue an official confirmation overnight.