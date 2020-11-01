e-paper
Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

world Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:03 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Quebec
Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.
Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

