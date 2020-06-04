e-paper
Home / World News / Police chokeholds being scrutinised around the world

Police chokeholds being scrutinised around the world

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 02:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LE PECQ, France
One reason why Floyd’s death is sparking anger globally is that such techniques have been blamed for asphyxiations and other deaths in police custody beyond American shores, often involving non-white suspects. (AFP)
         

Three days after George Floyd died with a Minneapolis police officer choking off his air, another black man writhed on the tarmac of a street in Paris as a police officer pressed a knee to his neck during an arrest.

Immobilisation techniques where officers apply pressure with their knees on prone suspects are used in policing around the world and have long drawn criticism.

One reason why Floyd’s death is sparking anger globally is that such techniques have been blamed for asphyxiations and other deaths in police custody beyond American shores, often involving non-white suspects.

“We cannot say that the American situation is foreign to us,” said French lawmaker Francois Ruffin, who has pushed for a ban on the police use of face-down holds that are implicated in multiple deaths in France, a parliamentary effort put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. The muscular arrest on May 28 in Paris of a black man who was momentarily immobilised face-up with an officer’s knee and upper shin pressing down on his jaw, neck and upper chest is among those that have drawn angry comparisons with the killing of Floyd.

In Hong Kong, where police behaviour is a hot-button issue after months of anti-government protests, the city’s force says it is investigating the death of a man who was immobilised face-down during his arrest in May by officers who were filmed kneeling on his shoulder, back and neck.

Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Defence secretary is 1st top bureaucrat to test Covid +ve, goes into quarantine
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall; a lucky escape for Mumbai
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
