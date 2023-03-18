Police enter Imran Khan's Lahore residence: ‘Bushra Begum is alone’

Police entered former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's house on Saturday as he arrived at a court in Islamabad to appear in Toshakhana case after days of stand off and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property. Khan said the police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, claiming that the “assault” on his house was part of a quid pro quo to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. (Also Read | Imran Khan's convoy meets with accident en route Islamabad) Police at ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan house.(@PTIofficial)

“Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment,” Khan said in a tweet.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) shared a video of police entering Imran Khan's house.

“They’re now trying to enter Chairman’s house where only Bushra Bibi is present. We don’t even see these kinds of acts in Martial laws!!” PTI said in a tweet.

Khan appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Earlier today, the former PM said he was aware that the government would arrest him as he headed to the Islamabad court.

“I am going to court despite knowing they’ll arrest me because I believe in the rule of law,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

