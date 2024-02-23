Police file chargesheet against six in Malihabad triple murder case

Lucknow: Nearly twenty days after the brutal killing of three members of a family in Malihabad, police filed a chargesheet against four suspects. Siraj, the prime accused, harboured a grudge against the victims, suspecting them of supporting a rival party in a land dispute involving a property original owner of which lives in London. (Pic for representation)

According to additional DCP of west zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava, the chargesheet names Faraz (38), his father Siraj (70), driver Asharfi (25) and Furqan (27) as the accused. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including IPC 302 (murder), as well as under the Arms Act. Additionally, two others, identified as Shobhit Shukla and Deepak Kumar, have been booked for allegedly harbouring the prime accused, facing charges under IPC 216 (harbouring offenders). “We have also invoked the Gangsters Act against the four main suspects,” said the officer.

Further investigations revealed that Siraj, the prime accused, harboured a grudge against the victims, suspecting them of supporting a rival party in a land dispute involving a property original owner of which lives in London.

The sequence of events leading to the tragic incident unfolded on February 2, when a verbal altercation ensued between Siraj and the victims, triggered by perceived provocation during a land measurement dispute. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting of three family members in Mohammed Nagar area of Malihabad. Following the murders, the suspects fled the scene, with Asharfi, followed by the prime accused and finally Furquan, evading capture till recently. .