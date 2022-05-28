‘Police made wrong decision...’: Top police official on Texas shooting
Days after the United States was plunged into shock amid mass shooting horror at an elementary school, a Texas police official has said that the local police made the “wrong decision” by waiting nearly an hour to go inside the school. An18-year-old had opened fire and killed 19 students and two teachers. While students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911, the police waited to breach the classroom, said authorities, news agency AP reported.
The commander at the scene - the school district’s police chief - had reportedly thought that the gunman was barricaded inside the adjoining classrooms and that children were no longer at risk. The commander has said that “it was a wrong decision”.
Also read: Trump backs gun lobby, targets Biden: 'If US has $40 bn to send to Ukraine..'
As per reports, the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, reached the school with an AR-15-style rifle at 11:28 am. Ramos entered the school five minutes later and found his way to the fourth-grade classroom where he killed the 21 victims.
According to the authorities, the police followed Ramos into the building within two minutes. As many as 19 officers gathered in the school's hallway within the next half an hour. However, the police did not breach the door for the next 47 minutes. It was not until around 12:50 pm that the police killed the gunman.
Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, reported AP, quoting the commander. Meanwhile, young survivors of the attack said that they pretended to be dead while waiting for help.
The US witnessed one of the worst mass shootings this week when Ramos opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. The gruesome killing took place at a Texas elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde.
Also read: Shot grandmother, ‘kids should watch out’ hint on social media | How Texas school shooting unfolded
Ramos reportedly had an argument with his grandmother and shot at and injured her critically on May 24. After shooting her, he drove his car to Robb Elementary School and opened fire there. The accused was later killed by the police.
The shooting is the deadliest in the United States since 20 children and six staff members were fatally shot at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012.
(With inputs from AP)
-
Trump backs gun lobby, targets Biden: 'If US has $40 bn to send to Ukraine..'
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday slammed the Joe Biden government over the Texas school shooting as he suggested that the country was prioritising the Ukraine war over the security in schools. Addressing the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston amid growing calls for stronger gun control measures, Trump said that the US government focus on funding for school security. Trump also launched an attack against the Democrats.
-
Pakistani trans drama wins Cannes 'Queer Palm' award
A Pakistani movie featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in the Muslim country on Friday won the Cannes "Queer Palm" prize for best LGBT, "queer" or feminist-themed movie, the jury head told AFP. It is the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at the Cannes festival and on Friday also won the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition, a segment focusing on young, innovative cinema talent.
-
As Russia eyes rest of Donbas, Ukraine reminded of Mariupol horrors | 10 updates
As Moscow continues its offensive in Ukraine's Donbas, officials fear that Donbas will suffer a similar fate as Mariupol - a port city in the war-torn country that fell to Russia after weeks of heavy fighting following the invasion. Russia-backed separatists have already controlled some parts of the Donbas region for eight years. Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have claimed control of a town in the Donetsk region, Lyman.
-
Texas shooting: Cops waited outside classroom as students begged for help
A top Texas security official on Friday revealed that students trapped inside a classroom at the elementary school repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to breach the door after following the gunman into the building, news agencies reported. “From the benefit of hindsight... it was the wrong decision, period,” the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steven McCraw said. Not before Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers.
-
Shanghai's baby steps in ending curbs, N. Korea sees relief | Top Covid updates
As of Friday evening, some 88,520 more people reportedly showed fever symptoms, compared with nearly 400,000 - in the same time period - about 10 days ago. Meanwhile, in China's financial hub of Shanghai, gradual steps towards the lifting of its Covid lockdown are being taken. The city has been one of the major hotspots in China which saw a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest the spread of virus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics