Shot grandmother, ‘kids should watch out’ hint on social media | How Texas school shooting unfolded

Elon Musk says he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids

Carrying on his argument on population, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid. Elon Musk has recently argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense". This is not the first time that Elon Musk raised the issue of the declining population.