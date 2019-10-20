e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Police, paramedics crash in Chicago as they rush to reported shooting

The police cruiser and ambulance crashed Saturday night with the ambulance being tipped onto its side due to the collision

world Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:43 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Chicago
Two officers and two paramedics have been taken to the hospital after the incident. Image used for representational purpose only.
Two officers and two paramedics have been taken to the hospital after the incident. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT photo)
         

Police officers and paramedics rushing to a reported shooting at a party in a Chicago neighborhood have been injured after their vehicles collided.

The police cruiser and ambulance crashed Saturday night. The collision tipped the ambulance onto its side.

Two officers and two paramedics were taken to a hospital. Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on the city’s west side. A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in the head and chest at the party in an apartment building. Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were hospitalized.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:43 IST

tags
top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News