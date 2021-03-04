Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
- The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
The US Capitol police department has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot to “breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group” on Thursday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Capitol police added that it is working with local, state and federal agencies “to stop any threats to the Capitol,” adding, “We are taking the intelligence seriously.” No further details on the threat were provided.
The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.
A pro-Trump mob that included a number of right-wing extremists stormed the Capitol on January 6 and interrupted the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump in a rampage that killed five people, including a police officer.
