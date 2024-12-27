Dec 27 - Political and General News Events from December 27

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

** BEIJING - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is to pay a visit to China.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will visit the United States of America.

CROATIA - Croatian Presidency election.

CHAD - Chadian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLIN – 15th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival . - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA - 77th anniversary of Burma’s independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 46th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 LONDON - London Boat Show 2017 . - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

** KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Malaysia and Indonesia. . ROME - U.S President Joe Biden visits Italy . - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

BEIJING - Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves will visit China .

DETROIT - North American International Auto Show 2025 .

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2025 . - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 14th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

COMOROS - Comoran Assembly of the Union election. HAITI - 15th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

VANUATU - Ni-Vanuatu Parliament election.

TUNISIA – 15th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit 2025 .

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, 15 JANUARY LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro debates with lawmakers in Parliament.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, 17 JANUARY

** MOSCOW - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow and sign an agreement on co-operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting . BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 14th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

BELARUS - Belarus holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WARSAW - EU trade ministers hold informal meeting in Warsaw

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9 LIECHTENSTEIN - Liechtenstein scheduled to hold parliamentary election. KOSOVO - Kosovo holds parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

