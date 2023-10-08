Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Israel

Pope Francis called for end to attacks and violence in Israel on Sunday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

Pope Francis (REUTERS)

"War is a defeat, only a defeat. Let's pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square.

On Saturday, a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with more than 300 Palestinians killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment.

"Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said.

