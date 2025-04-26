Pope Francis funeral today: 300,000 people expected to attend ceremony in Rome | 10 updates

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, will be laid to rest on Saturday morning in Rome, Italy. His funeral will be attended by more than 150 delegations, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns, the Vatican confirmed, as well as thousands of faithful.

Cardianal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrel seals the zinc cover of the casket containing the body of late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Friday.(AP)