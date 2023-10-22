News / World News / Pope Francis, Joe Biden discuss Israel-Hamas war: Vatican

Pope Francis, Joe Biden discuss Israel-Hamas war: Vatican

Reuters |
Oct 22, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The conversation lasted 20 minutes and "focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace," Vatican said.

Pope Francis and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and other wars in a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Vatican said.

Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis holds prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis holds prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(Reuters)

The conversation lasted about 20 minutes and "focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace," the Vatican said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Israel is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza, two weeks after a Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,400 people.

Read more: 'Israel must operate by laws of war': Joe Biden tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Earlier in the day, Francis told crowds in St Peter's Square he was deeply saddened by the "grave situation in Gaza", where an Anglican hospital and a Greek Orthodox church had been bombed.

"Brothers, stop," Pope Francis said.

Biden, who is a Catholic, said on Saturday that he was talking to the Israelis when asked if he was encouraging them to delay an invasion of Gaza.

Hamas said it took about 200 hostages during the incursion into communities and military bases in southern Israel.

The pope has several times called for the release of hostages.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out