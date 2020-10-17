e-paper
Home / World News / Pope Francis removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up

Pope Francis removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up

The resignation of Edward Janiak as bishop of Kalisz suggests the Vatican was able to substantiate at least some elements of the accusations made in a documentary about sex abuse in Poland that has undermined the country’s influential Catholic hierarchy.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:54 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Rome
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican.
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at Aula Paolo VI, at the Vatican.(REUTERS)
         

Pope Francis on Saturday permanently removed a Polish bishop who was kicked out of his diocese a few months ago pending a Vatican investigation into allegations he covered up cases of sexual abuse by his priests.

The resignation of Edward Janiak as bishop of Kalisz suggests the Vatican was able to substantiate at least some elements of the accusations made in a documentary about sex abuse in Poland that has undermined the country’s influential Catholic hierarchy.

Francis on Saturday accepted Janiak’s resignation and confirmed the archbishop of Lodz, Grzegorz Rys, as the diocese’s temporary administrator. At 68, Janiak is well below the normal retirement age of 75 for bishops.

Francis in June had ordered Janiak to leave Kalisz and forbade him from having any influence on how the diocese is run pending the investigation.

In May, the online documentary “Playing Hide and Seek” exposed two cases of pedophile priests that Janiak handled, first as an auxiliary bishop of Wroclaw and then as bishop of Kalisz, which he had headed since 2012.

It featured court testimony about Janiak’s role in helping transfer one priest, subsequently convicted and defrocked, from Wroclaw to another diocese even after a criminal investigation had begun. The film also documented an alleged cover-up relating to another priest during Janiak’s time as Kalisz bishop.

The film was the second on Polish clergy abuse to be made by brothers Tomasz and Marek Sekielski. Their first film last year, “Tell No One,” triggered a national reckoning in a country where there is no higher moral authority than the Catholic Church and its clergy.

'LJP not a part of alliance,' BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
'LJP not a part of alliance,' BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD vs Archer; RCB need 10 to win in final over
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD vs Archer; RCB need 10 to win in final over
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy's gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy's gets DCGI approval
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
'Don't harbour any illusions': BJP on Chirag Paswan's 'Hanuman of Modi' remark
'Don't harbour any illusions': BJP on Chirag Paswan's 'Hanuman of Modi' remark
