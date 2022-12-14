Home / World News / Pope Francis' 'spend less on Christmas' advice: Give to Ukraine

Pope Francis' 'spend less on Christmas' advice: Give to Ukraine

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:39 PM IST

Pope Francis: The Ukrainians "are suffering so much. They are hungry, cold. So many people are dying because there are no doctors or nurses," the pope said.

Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)
Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

Pope Francis on Wednesday called on people to spend less on Christmas presents and celebrations, and donate the money saved to those in war-ravaged Ukraine.

"It is nice to celebrate Christmas. But let's lower the level of Christmas spending a bit," Francis said in his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

"Let's have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts. Let's send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who need it," he said.

Nearly 10 months into the war, hardship from the fighting has compounded as winter sets in and Russia pounds Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Read more: Kate Middleton rift? Meghan Markle's feelings ‘stem from hatred, jealousy' as…

Missile strikes have been crippling -- resulting in the periodic loss of electricity, heating, water and phone service across swathes of Ukraine.

The Ukrainians "are suffering so much. They are hungry, cold. So many people are dying because there are no doctors or nurses," the pope said.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Western allies pledged an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid to help the country withstand Russia's onslaught.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis russia ukraine crisis
pope francis russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out