Pope Francis spends peaceful night after blood transfusion, asthmatic crisis: Vatican

PTI |
Feb 23, 2025 01:43 PM IST

The pontiff received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe and a blood transfusion after tests showed low counts of platelets on Saturday.

Pope Francis rested during a peaceful night following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Pope Francis has had a restful night, according to the Vatican, after having a respiratory crisis on Saturday(AFP)
Pope Francis has had a restful night, according to the Vatican, after having a respiratory crisis on Saturday(AFP)

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's one-line statement didn't mention if Francis was up or eating breakfast.

Also Read: Pope Francis in critical condition, but not at immediate risk of death: Vatican

The brief update came after doctors said the 88-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, was in critical condition. On Saturday morning, he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

Also Read: Pope Francis battles life-threatening double pneumonia: Causes, symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of lung infection

The pope received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe. He also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting, the Vatican said in a late update.

The Saturday statement also said that the pontiff “continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday”. Doctors said the prognosis was “reserved”.

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease, and that the main threat facing him is if the infection enters the bloodstream, a serious condition known as sepsis.

