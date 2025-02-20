Pope Francis battles life-threatening double pneumonia: Causes, symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of lung infection

Pope Francis, who has been battling double pneumonia, is showing signs of improvement as he continues his stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican reported on Wednesday that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in stable condition, with recent blood tests indicating a “slight improvement,” particularly in inflammatory markers. A faithful touches a portrait of Pope Francis during a mass at the Basilica San Jose de Flores to pray for his health in Buenos Aires.(Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

The Pope was admitted on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. The Vatican had previously said that the Pope had a polymicrobial infection, which occurs when two or more micro-organisms are involved, adding that he would stay in hospital as long as necessary to tackle a “complex clinical situation”.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Caroline Simon, Consultant Pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, explained, “Double pneumonia is a life-threatening lung infection that takes a toll on both lungs, making it more dangerous than pneumonia which affects only one lung. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi and may raise the risk of complications if not treated at the right time.”

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs days after being hospitalised: Report (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

She elaborated, “This condition is common in children (infants and toddlers) or older adults over 65. Those with lung damage due to infections, emphysema, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and having a history of smoking are also prone to this condition. It is the need of the hour to seek timely intervention to save the patient's life.”

The causes:

Dr Caroline Simon shared, “Double pneumonia can be caused by certain bacterial infections like Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae or Legionella pneumophila. It can also be caused by viruses like Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and even Covid-19. Those with fungal infections and weakened immune systems may develop pneumonia due to fungi like Pneumocystis jirovecii. Conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart disease increase one’s chances of double pneumonia.”

Symptoms:

Dr Caroline Simon revealed, “The signs and symptoms of this fatal condition are persistent cough with mucus (yellow, green, or blood-streaked), high fever, chills, and sweating, shortness of breath and rapid breathing, chest pain that worsens with breathing or coughing, fatigue, weakness, loss of appetite, and confusion (mainly in older adults). Everyone must note these symptoms and seek timely medical attention.”

Pneumonia: This is a life-threatening infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. It causes coughing and is prevented by immunization.(Unsplash)

Treatment:

Dr Caroline Simon informed, “After diagnosis through an x-ray sputum test or swab, the expert will decide the line of treatment. To treat this condition, the patient will be advised antibiotics, and antiviral medications and severe cases may require oxygen therapy or hospitalization. The supportive care will be in the form of rest, hydration, and fever-reducing medications. Some patients may also need pulmonary rehabilitation as recommended by the expert.”

Preventive measures:

To prevent infections, Dr Caroline Simon suggested, “Everyone should get vaccinated with the pneumococcal vaccine and annual flu shots as suggested by the doctor. Follow good hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick people, eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, do breathing exercises, avoid smoking and alcohol consumption, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowded places, disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as furniture and faucets, and manage conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and COPD that can lead to double pneumonia.”

This latest health scare serves as a reminder that even the most influential figures must prioritise their well-being and it also underscores the importance of recognising respiratory symptoms early, especially for those with underlying conditions. For now, all of Pope Francis’ public engagements have been cancelled through Sunday and his official schedule remains on hold. Medical experts remain optimistic, noting that the Vatican’s language suggests that the pneumonia is localised rather than widespread.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.