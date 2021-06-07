Pope pained by Canada deaths, but doesn’t apologise
- Francis, in remarks to faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square, also called on the authorities to foster healing but made no reference to Trudeau’s insistence, two days earlier, that the Vatican should apologise and take responsibility.
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his “pain” over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 indigenous students of church-run boarding schools and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair”.
But he didn’t offer the apology sought by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Francis, in remarks to faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square, also called on the authorities to foster healing but made no reference to Trudeau’s insistence, two days earlier, that the Vatican should apologise and take responsibility.
Ground-penetrating radar was used to confirm the remains of the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, last month. “I am following with pain the news that arrives from Canada about the upsetting discovery of the remains of 215 children,” Francis said.
-
Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
-
Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many
-
Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'
-
Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter