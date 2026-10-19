Scary moment Catholic priest dies in Ecuador after crucifix falls on him while preaching: Video

Reverend Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, a priest in Ecuador, died on Saturday after a crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced his death. Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari died after a crucifix fell on him. (Unsplash/ representative image)

He was the parish priest at the Church of Perpetual Relief of the Central Vicariate, the archdiocese said, according to NBC News. The church is also called Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

What the video shows Mass was livestreamed, but the video was later taken down. The video showed a large crucifix hanging on a wall behind Molinari suddenly falling forward onto the back of his head.

Molinari was behind the altar, facing the congregation, and did not see the crucifix falling behind him. He did not stand back up. Parishioners can be heard shrieking and crying on the video, and some rushed to help him.

According to La Vanguardia, citing El Heraldo de Mexico, he was leading the daily Mass, which was shown live from his own profile. The cross, which was fixed in the wall behind him, came loose and fell on him around the 27th minute of the broadcast.