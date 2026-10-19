Scary moment Catholic priest dies in Ecuador after crucifix falls on him while preaching: Video
A priest in Ecuador died on Saturday after a large crucifix fell on him while he was leading a Mass that was being shown live online.
Reverend Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, a priest in Ecuador, died on Saturday after a crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced his death.
He was the parish priest at the Church of Perpetual Relief of the Central Vicariate, the archdiocese said, according to NBC News. The church is also called Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
What the video shows
Mass was livestreamed, but the video was later taken down. The video showed a large crucifix hanging on a wall behind Molinari suddenly falling forward onto the back of his head.
Molinari was behind the altar, facing the congregation, and did not see the crucifix falling behind him. He did not stand back up. Parishioners can be heard shrieking and crying on the video, and some rushed to help him.
According to La Vanguardia, citing El Heraldo de Mexico, he was leading the daily Mass, which was shown live from his own profile. The cross, which was fixed in the wall behind him, came loose and fell on him around the 27th minute of the broadcast.
Here is the video:
Also read: After mom Cindy Crawford, sister Kaia Gerber pays emotional tribute on Presley's death: ‘Will die loving you’
What the archdiocese said
The archdiocese said in a news release that Molinari “has left to the House of the Father to enjoy his presence and glory,"
The archdiocese posted a notice on its social media accounts on the same day, signed by Cardinal Archbishop of Guayaquil Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera. The statement said Molinari “has passed away and gone to the House of the Father to enjoy His presence and glory.” It added that the archdiocese joins “in prayer for the eternal rest of his soul” and shared its solidarity, affection, and love “to the Redemptorist family, his relatives, and friends."
The official statement does not give the cause of death. It also does not say whether he died right away or after getting medical care.
Also read: Katie Zacharia pushed for ‘disastrous’ Fox News interviews before White House exit, report claims
About Father Molinari and his order
Molinari belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, founded by Saint Alphonsus Liguori in 1732. The parish he led is named after a Marian devotion that is closely linked to the Redemptorists, as per La Vanguardia. In 1866, Blessed Pius IX gave them the care of the original icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, which is honored in the Roman church of Saint Alphonsus, on the Via Merulana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT US Desk
The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.Read More