Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Porn clips played on display screens at airport in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
world news

Porn clips played on display screens at airport in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

Infraero, the country's aviation authority, said it suspects screens at the Santos Dumont Airport were hacked, adding that it had notified the Federal Police.
Representative Image
Published on May 28, 2022 08:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Passengers at an airport in Brazil's second-largest city of Rio de Janeiro were in for a shock when electronic displays at the facility began showing pornographic scenes--instead of advertisements and flight information--in an apparent case of hacking.

In a statement, Infraero, the South American nation's aviation authority, said it had notified the Federal Police about the incident at the city's Santos Dumont Airport, adding that the airport's information services were outsourced to another company, which, it said, has also been notified.

“We stress that the content shown on our media screens is the responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights. Our partners use their own system of publication, and these have no connection with Infraero's flight information system,” the statement noted.

The ‘hacked’ screens were turned off, the release further stated.

Videos on social media showed bemused travellers laughing at the displays, while others hid the scenes from their kids. 

Santos Dumont is the second airport in Rio de Janeiro, after the main Gaelao International Airport. Named after Brazilian aviation pioneer, Alberto Santos Dumont, it is both a public and military facility.

RELATED STORIES

Back home in India, a similar incident happened at Delhi Metro's busy Rajiv Chowk station on April 9, 2017. An adult clip played on an LED screen for nearly 10 minutes, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to launch an inquiry.

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rio de janeiro airport brazil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP