Portugal’s president self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

The 72-year-old is campaigning to win a second term as the country’s president in an election on Jan. 24. He has several presidential debates scheduled before then.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:36 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lisbon
In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the contact was with a member of Casa Civil, a body of specialists who provide consultation services to the president.
Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Wednesday he would self-isolate after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rebelo de Sousa is waiting for the health authority to decide if the exposure was high risk and for how long he will have to stay at home, the statement said.

