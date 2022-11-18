‘Possibility of another attack on Imran Khan’: Pak judge cities intel report

Two weeks after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan suffered wounds in a gun attack during a rally, the Islamabad High Court said there is a possibility of another assassination attempt on him, citing intelligence reports, reported Pakistani media, Dawn. According to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, it was the “government’s responsibility to take cognizance of the looming threat on the former prime minister".

The CJI's remarks came while hearing a petition filed by traders regarding road closures due to the protest staged by Khan’s party.

The cricketer-turned-politician had suffered a bullet injury on his leg after a gun-wielding man fired bullets at him and others on November 4 in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province - during PTI's protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Earlier, Khan said that he had learned about the looming danger beforehand.

“I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat. Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," he had said as he spoke during a televised address while still being admitted at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to stop Khan's protest march. The court observed that “it was a political issue and should be resolved politically.”

