President Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for Hollywood writers at White House screening

President Biden has made a public statement on the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike that has paralyzed Hollywood. Speaking at a White House screening of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, Biden expressed his hope that the strike would be resolved soon, and that writers would receive a fair deal. US President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of 'American Born Chinese' in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

The event was attended by the cast and producers of the show, as well as Disney executives. Biden's comments drew cheers and applause from the audience, who were gathered to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us," Biden said.

Biden's remarks come after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment on the strike last week. While politicians in New York and California have offered to help with negotiations, Biden's statement is a significant symbolic move that is sure to be welcomed by the striking writers.

The event was hosted by the White House, and American Born Chinese star Ke Huy Quan introduced Biden. The President noted that he knew Quan from his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and even shared a smile with the actor over a memorable scene from the film.

With the strike showing no signs of ending soon, Biden's support for the writers is sure to be appreciated, as Hollywood's creative industry continues to be in a state of flux.