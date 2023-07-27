President Biden postpones re-election fundraisers in Los Angeles amid actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood- Report

Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

President Biden's bid for re-election is facing a bump in the road as he puts the brakes on attending critical fundraisers in Los Angeles. The reason behind this decision? The ongoing actors' and writers' strikes that have Hollywood at a standstill. According to TMZ's sources with inside knowledge reveal that President Biden has made the decision to refrain from visiting the L.A. area until the strikes are resolved. With the strikes showing no signs of a swift conclusion, this move might pose a challenge for Biden's campaign, considering there are 15 months left before the election.

President Biden has always been a staunch supporter of workers' rights and unions, and the Hollywood strikes are no exception. Back in May, he expressed his hope for a speedy resolution, stating that he sincerely wishes for the writers to get a fair deal they deserve.

LA and California important for Biden

L.A. and California hold immense importance in Biden's campaign fundraising efforts. In 2020, Biden raised a staggering $105.5 million in California alone, representing a significant 21% of the total funds raised for his campaign.

With L.A. County being a critical factor in Biden's campaign equation, he held 20 virtual fundraisers in 2020, some attracting attendees paying $25,000 per head. However, this time around, Biden's campaign team is holding off on scheduling such events until the Hollywood strikes reach a resolution. Some affluent individuals have already offered their luxurious homes for fundraisers, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Biden's decision to postpone fundraisers is driven by a sense of empathy for the industry professionals facing hardships due to the strikes. The President believes it would be unseemly to raise substantial funds from the Hollywood community while many in the industry are struggling.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the strikes, an experienced industry source predicts that the situation will be resolved by the end of the year, possibly even earlier. Nevertheless, the pressure is mounting as the campaign clock keeps ticking.

