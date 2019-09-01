e-paper
Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

President Jair Bolsonaro limits ban on land-clearing fires in Brazil to Amazon only

Brazil’s National Space Research Institute says fires have increased about 80% in Brazil this year when compared to the same period last year. A little over half those fires are in the Amazon.

world Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:38 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rio de Janeiro
A tract of Amazon jungle burning is seen in Apui, Para state, Brazil on August 30, 2019.
A tract of Amazon jungle burning is seen in Apui, Para state, Brazil on August 30, 2019. (Reuters Photo )
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is partially backtracking on a decree that banned most fires for land-clearing for 60 days, now saying the ban will only apply to the Amazon region.

The government on Friday published a decree saying fires for agriculture outside the Amazon region would be allowed with authorization from state environmental authorities.

A day earlier, it published a ban on such fires nationwide in response to an international outcry over fires in the Amazon.

Brazil’s National Space Research Institute says fires have increased about 80% in Brazil this year when compared to the same period last year.

A little over half those fires are in the Amazon.

The European Space Agency’s Copernicus satellite program showed smoke from the Amazon fires reaching Brazil’s southeast coast, thousands of kilometers away.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 00:36 IST

