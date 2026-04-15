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‘President Xi will give me big, fat hug’: Trump claims he is ‘permanently’ opening Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump said China would welcome US opening the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that Xi Jinping agreed not to send arms to Iran

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 08:59 pm IST
By Akansha Purohit
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that China “is very happy” that he is ”permanently opening" the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him “a big, fat hug” when both the leaders meet next month.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that China will be very happy that he is opening the Strait of Hormuz, on which US imposed a naval blockade earlier this week.(AP File)

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that he is opening the Strait of Hormuz, just days after he announced that the US will impose a naval blockade on the key trade waterway.

“I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again,” Trump wrote in the post.

“President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? ” the post read.

However, Trump ended the post with a warning that the US is “very good” at fighting if they have to, “far better than anyone else.”

Also read: Second round of talks likely? Pak delegation heads to Iran with US message

Trump says China agreed not to send weapons to Iran

Also read: What is China's four-point proposal pushed by Xi Jinping for lasting peace between US and Iran

China called US blockade ‘irresponsible’

Trump's post comes a day after China termed the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a "dangerous and irresponsible move" and asked Washington and Tehran to honour the ceasefire, Reuters reported.

Beijing also denied aiding Iran militarily and threatened to hit back if US President Donald Trump hikes tariffs against China on the allegation of helping Tehran.

Trump had previously cautioned that countries supplying arms to Tehran could be hit with severe economic sanctions, including tariffs reaching 50 per cent.

Strait of Hormuz, which is an essential passageway for energy shipping, has remained disrupted since the beginning of the US-Israel, Iran war. US announced a naval blockade against Iran following failed peace talks in Islamabad.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akansha Purohit

Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.

strait of hormuz china president xi donald trump xi jinping
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / ‘President Xi will give me big, fat hug’: Trump claims he is ‘permanently’ opening Strait of Hormuz
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