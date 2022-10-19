Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince William 'can't completely forgive' Harry because of this reason

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Prince William: Prince William is not ready to heal from some of the hurt of the past few years, royal expert Katie Nicholl said.

Prince William: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's stepping down from royal duties began a rift between him and the royal family. The relationship further strained as the couple continued interviews and comments denouncing the royal family. Amid all this, one person who was extremely upset was Prince William, a royal expert claimed.

Prince William is not ready to heal from some of the hurt of the past few years, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Us Weekly.

“[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done," Katie Nicholl said.

"It had a huge impact on him, on [Princess] Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of center. It moved them center stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been. I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother, she added.

Although the royal expert said that there is still a glimmer of hope that the brothers will put their differences behind them eventually.

"It is Charles’ intention to heal this family rift, to try and to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign. There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family," she explained.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry meghan markle prince william royal family
