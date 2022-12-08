Prince Harry asks, 'What on earth happened. How did we end up here?'

The opening scenes of the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show an airport with a close-up of a departures sign. It then cuts to Prince Harry and words on the screen tell viewers he is in the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport in March 2020.

Prince Harry appears to be filming himself speaking into his phone camera and says, “Hi. So we're here on Wednesday the something of March.”

“We've just finished our two weeks, our like final push, our last stint of royal engagements. It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'what on earth happened'? Like, how did we end up here?,” Prince Harry says.

As Prince Harry speaks, images of the couple flash on screen, followed by newspaper headlines and broadcasters' audio from coverage about their decision to step back from royal life.

