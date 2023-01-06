It's Prince Harry vs Taliban over this controversial claim in memoir

A senior Taliban leader said that the people Prince Harry claimed he killed in Afghanistan were "not chess pieces, they were humans" while responding to revelations made in the Duke of Sussex' forthcoming memoir ‘Spare’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the memoir, Prince Harry reportedly claimed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters, following which Anas Haqqani tweeted, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.”

Read more: Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’: Why Prince Harry said this

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” Anas Haqqani said.

Earlier, a former senior army officer told Sky News that Prince Harry's comments about killing Taliban fighters were "ill-judged". Colonel Richard Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before his retirement, said that Prince Harry's suggestion that British soldiers are trained to see their enemies as "less than human" was dangerous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

“I think they're probably ill-judged for two reasons. One is his suggestion that he killed 25 people will have reincited those people who wish him harm” Colonel Richard Kemp said adding, "The other problem I found with his comments was that he characterised the British Army basically as having trained him and other soldiers to see his enemy as less than human, just as chess pieces on a board to be swiped off, which is not the case. It's the opposite of the case."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON