On Princess Diana, William and Meghan: Bombshells from Prince Harry's interview

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to be published on January 10. Excerpts from the book have already been released as the book mistakenly leaked in Spain ahead of its release.

The memoir focuses on Prince Harry's life in the royal family, his mother Princess Diana's death, his relationship with his brother Prince William, his marriage to Meghan Markle and then the couple's decision to step down from royal duties. Ahead of the release, Prince Harry sat for his first television interview in which he made various claims.

Here's a look at what he said:

1. Prince Harry said that he wrote the memoir after enduring "38 years... of intentional spin and distortion" adding that he has "no intention" of harming anyone in his family by releasing the book but he wanted to speak out as "certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image".

2. On his mother Princess Diana's death, Prince Harry recounted walking behind her coffin at her 1997 funeral saying, “The bridles chinking, you know, going down The Mall, the hooves going down the concrete and the occasional... gravel underneath the foot and the wails from the crowd.”

3. Talking about his relationship with Prince William, Prince Harry accused him of not doing enough when the media portrayed Meghan Markle in a bad way.

4. Prince Harry also revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were fans of the show "Suits" in which Meghan Markle starred but they were not expecting Prince Harry to get involved with someone like Meghan and "there was a lot stereotyping".

5. On racism in the royal family, Prince Harry denied he or Meghan Markle accused the royal family of racism but said there was unconscious bias.

6. Condemning media coverage of his and his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused media of complicity and collusion with the palace, as well as racism, cronyism and duplicity.

