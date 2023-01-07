Home / World News / These were Prince Harry's final words to Queen Elizabeth before she died

These were Prince Harry's final words to Queen Elizabeth before she died

Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: In ‘Spare’, Prince Harry revealed the final words that he whispered to Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry, whose upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ has been widely talked about since parts of it were leaked, talked about the demise of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of Britain, passed away in September.

In ‘Spare’, Prince Harry revealed the final words that he whispered to Queen Elizabeth. According to a report in Metro News, Prince Harry described how he told Queen Elizabeth that he "hoped she was happy" and would be reunited with her husband, Prince Philip.

"I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while. I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now," Prince Harry wrote.

"I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end. The Platinum Jubilee, the welcoming of the new prime minister," he added.

Prince Harry said that he learnt about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death from the BBC website, as per the report. In the memoir, Prince Harry also claimed that he killed at least 25 people during his military deployment in Afghanistan. He also recalled how he felt upon the birth of his daughter Lilibet saying, “When the doctor said it was a question of minutes, I told Meg the first thing I wanted was for the little baby to see my face. We knew it would be a girl."

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

