Does Prince Harry feel he was 'bigoted' before meeting Meghan Markle? He says…

Prince Harry said he was "probably bigoted" before his relationship with Meghan Markle in an interview ahead of the official release of his much-talked about memoir ‘Spare’. While talking about racism in an interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry said that he had been "incredibly naive" over how the media in the UK would cover his relationship with now-wife Meghan Markle.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through – very different circumstances," Prince Harry told Anderson Cooper, claiming that race was a major factor in media coverage.

You add in the race element, which was what the press - British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan," Prince Harry said.

Following this Anderson Cooper asked Prince Harry, "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?"

"I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see," Prince Harry responded.

He also accused the royal family of "briefing" against him and Meghan Markle while "planting" stories in the media- a claim he has made earlier as well.

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," Prince Harry said.

